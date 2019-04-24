Frederick Charles Mead, beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend entered into eternal rest on April 19, 2019, at the age of 52, in New Orleans, LA. A native of Olongapo Philippines, Frederick was widely traveled, and lived in Fall River, MA; Memphis, TN; New Orleans, LA; Silverdale and Seattle, WA; and San Francisco, CA. He returned to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and continued working as a technical writer, actor, storyteller, sketch comic, and playwright. One of his most endearing passions was portraying John James Audubon while working with the New Orleans Historical Society. Frederick Charles Mead is survived by his mother Thelma Ninonuevo (George) Billy of Fairfax VA, and father John (Elaine) Mead of Bethlehem PA; brothers Dennis (Maxine) Mead of Willow Grove, PA and John (Laura Howe) Mead, Jr. of Warminster, PA and sister Rabecca Mead of Willow Grove, PA. He is survived by stepsisters Elizabeth Billy of Fairfax, VA and Alice Basset of Perkasie, PA; and stepbrother George M. Billy of Fairfax, VA; by nieces and nephews Samantha Mead of San Diego, CA and Richie Hyatt, Jr. of Warminster, PA; Alexandria, Jasmine, Caleb, and Ashlee Mead of Willow Grove, PA; and Hannah Mead of Warminster, PA. Fredrick will be missed and loved by his many cousins from California, New York, Texas, and New Jersey. Relatives and friends are invited to Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, Chapel of Roses, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA 70116. Saturday, April 27, 2019. Visitation begins at 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Interment, Private. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary