The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charbonnet Family Services
4917 Judge Perez Dr
Violet, LA 70092
(504) 581-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Mead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Charles Mead

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frederick Charles Mead Obituary
Frederick Charles Mead, beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend entered into eternal rest on April 19, 2019, at the age of 52, in New Orleans, LA. A native of Olongapo Philippines, Frederick was widely traveled, and lived in Fall River, MA; Memphis, TN; New Orleans, LA; Silverdale and Seattle, WA; and San Francisco, CA. He returned to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and continued working as a technical writer, actor, storyteller, sketch comic, and playwright. One of his most endearing passions was portraying John James Audubon while working with the New Orleans Historical Society. Frederick Charles Mead is survived by his mother Thelma Ninonuevo (George) Billy of Fairfax VA, and father John (Elaine) Mead of Bethlehem PA; brothers Dennis (Maxine) Mead of Willow Grove, PA and John (Laura Howe) Mead, Jr. of Warminster, PA and sister Rabecca Mead of Willow Grove, PA. He is survived by stepsisters Elizabeth Billy of Fairfax, VA and Alice Basset of Perkasie, PA; and stepbrother George M. Billy of Fairfax, VA; by nieces and nephews Samantha Mead of San Diego, CA and Richie Hyatt, Jr. of Warminster, PA; Alexandria, Jasmine, Caleb, and Ashlee Mead of Willow Grove, PA; and Hannah Mead of Warminster, PA. Fredrick will be missed and loved by his many cousins from California, New York, Texas, and New Jersey. Relatives and friends are invited to Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, Chapel of Roses, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA 70116. Saturday, April 27, 2019. Visitation begins at 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Interment, Private.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charbonnet Family Services
Download Now