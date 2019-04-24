Frederick Edward Wellons, a longtime resident of New Orleans died on Monday, April 22, 2019. Frederick was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 5, 1946. He attended Southeastern High School in Detroit, where he was a standout defensive end on the football team. He went on to further his education at Detroit College of Business until enlisting in the United States Navy where he proudly served, before being honorably discharged after deployment to the Vietnam War. Mr. Wellons was employed as a devoted Postal Clerk for the United States Postal Service for 38 years before his retirement in 2011. Prior to his illness, Mr. Wellons was a dedicated member of St. Joan of Arc Parish serving the parish in several capacities. He was affectionately called the "Gentle Giant" because of his quiet demeanor and easy-going spirit. He is survived by his loving wife, Margret M. Wellons; Children, Frederick Wellons, II, Erica Wellons and special daughter, Mary Hall; Grandchildren, Julia Hall, Burtaina Marcelin (Jacquies), Desjanay Wellons and Dameon Bissant; Great Grandson, Ronald Wells III. Frederick was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Lee Wellons and Rebecca Wellons; Siblings, Constance Reed (Kenneth), Albert Wellons and James Wellons. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, many other dear friends and other relatives. Relatives and friends of the family; Priest and Parishioners of St. Katherine Drexel, St. Joan of Arc and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Churches; Employees of the United States Postal Service; Members of the Harlequin Club, The Juanita Club and The Squires Club are invited to attend the funeral. A Mass of Christian burial honoring Mr. Frederick E. Wellons will be celebrated at St. Katharine Drexel Parish (Holy Ghost Church), 2015 Louisiana Ave., NOLA 70115, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment PRIVATE. Visitation 9:30 AM IN THE CHURCH. Please sign online guestbook at charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581-4411. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary