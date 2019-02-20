The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-0880
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:15 PM
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:15 PM
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Hahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick John Hahn Jr.


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frederick John Hahn Jr. Obituary
Frederick John Hahn Jr., born 12/20/1929, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Netta C. Hahn. Son of the late Mary Kreger Hahn and Frederick J. Hahn Sr. Loving father of Wayne J. Hahn Sr. (Mary), Randy J. Hahn (Hope) and the late Frederick J. Hahn III. Grandfather of Wayne J. Hahn Jr, Melanie Hahn, Gabriel Hahn, Brian Barras, Michelle Hahn, Frederick J. Hahn IV and the late Rebecca L. Hahn. Great-grandfather of Sebastian Hahn and Rebecca Hahn. Brother of the late Delores Walker and Emelda Donahue. Frederick was a retired police officer for the City of New Orleans. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Greenwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:15 PM. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM. To sign the online guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Home
Download Now