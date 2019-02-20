|
|
Frederick John Hahn Jr., born 12/20/1929, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Netta C. Hahn. Son of the late Mary Kreger Hahn and Frederick J. Hahn Sr. Loving father of Wayne J. Hahn Sr. (Mary), Randy J. Hahn (Hope) and the late Frederick J. Hahn III. Grandfather of Wayne J. Hahn Jr, Melanie Hahn, Gabriel Hahn, Brian Barras, Michelle Hahn, Frederick J. Hahn IV and the late Rebecca L. Hahn. Great-grandfather of Sebastian Hahn and Rebecca Hahn. Brother of the late Delores Walker and Emelda Donahue. Frederick was a retired police officer for the City of New Orleans. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Greenwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:15 PM. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM. To sign the online guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019