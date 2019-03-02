Frederick Joseph Mikill, II passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019, in his home in Metairie, Louisiana at the age of 73. Frederick was a resident of Metairie for the past 50 years and was a member of St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church. Fred was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he graduated from Cardinal Newman High School. As a Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Explorer Scout, he earned the rank of Bronze Palm Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow, Ad Altare Dei and the Leadership Award for outstanding scout and civic activities. Fred graduated from Spring Hill College in 1967, where he earned a BSC in Industrial Management, followed by two Fellowship degrees from the Life Office Management Association. He retired from Pan-American Life Insurance Company as the Senior Vice President Individual Insurance and International Service and Administration after 27 years. He was also Managing Director of Global Trade Network, L.L.C. Following his retirement, Fred served as Co-Founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of New Orleans Medical Mission Services, Inc. He is a past member of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers, Member and Chairman of LOMA Data Processing Management Committee, Member of LOMA Productivity Measurement and Improvement Committee, and a member of the World Trade Center. Fred was a Junior Achievement advisor for 11 years and volunteered for the United Way of Greater New Orleans, holding various positions including Division Chairman. As the Company Campaign Chairman for United Way, he raised the largest company contribution ever. He served as a security specialist for the National Republican Convention held in New Orleans and as Co-Chairman of the Planning and Logistics Committee for the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. He also volunteered with Dominican High School in numerous positions, served as President of the Board of Trustees of Ursuline Academy of New Orleans, and also on the Finance Committee of the Dominican Sisters Congregation of St. Mary. In addition, Fred was active with the Little Sisters of the Poor and assisted with the Volunteers of America. In 2011, Fred was honored by the East Jefferson General Hospital Auxiliary for its Great Lady/Great Gentlemen Awards. Additionally, he was a member of the Rotary Club of Metairie, where he served on its board and as the International Project Coordinator. For many years, he was a member of several Carnival organizations. Fred is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pamela Vogt Mikill; daughter Lisa Tanzberger and husband, Eric; daughter Allyson Johnson and husband, Patrick; grandchildren Kathryn Tanzberger, Elise Tanzberger, Lauryn Johnson, and Connor Johnson; and his sisters Barbara Connors, Angela Owen and Carol Seguin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marian and Frederick Mikill; and his sister, Joann Callahan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Metairie Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the New Orleans Medical Mission Services, P.O. Box 6249, New Orleans, Louisiana 70174. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary