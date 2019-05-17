Frederick "Freddie" Michael Jennings, Born October 7, 1948, passed away peacefully at the age of 70, on May 11, 2019, surrounded by his Sisters, Niece and Nephew. Freddie was born and raised in New Orleans. During his later years, he resided in Arabi, Louisiana. Freddie was preceded in death by his late Father, Edward Earl Jennings, late Mother, Inez Fryoux Jennings, his late sister, Dora Lee Jennings Carroll, late brother Bernard "Nunny" Jennings, late brother, Stephen "Dinky" Jennings, late brother Edward Jennings Jr., late brother Dennis Jennings, and late brother Gary Jennings. He is survived by two sisters, Aline Jennings Carroll and Dolly Jennings Dema. Also survived by many Nieces and Nephews that he loved dearly. Freddie joined the Marines at the young age of 18, (until receiving a medical discharge for partial loss of his sight while on Duty) and worked for T. Smith and Sons on the Riverfront in New Orleans for many years. Thereafter, he worked many years at CSI as a Stage Hand for the Convention Center. Freddie was known for having a "heart of gold" and truly enjoyed giving to others, never wanting anything in return. He gave to numerous Charities on a monthly basis. Freddie was especially fond of giving and spending time with his family, friends, neighbors, nieces and nephews. Freddie treasured his time spent with family especially among the holidays. Freddie was always jolly, giving, easy going and kind hearted to anyone he was around. He had many friends and neighbors who adored him as well. Freddie will be deeply missed by many. There will be a gathering to honor "Freddie's Life" that will be announced at a later date. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 19, 2019