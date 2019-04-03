The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
For more information about
Frederick Shields
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
2810 Erato Street
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
2810 Erato Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Shields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Warren Shields

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frederick Warren Shields Obituary
Frederick Warren Shields (Poochie), age 68 was born on December 2, 1950 after a protracted, brave and hard-fought battle entered eternal rest peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Poochie was educated in the East Baton Rouge School System. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church since 1967. Husband of 26 years, Delores Mitchell-Shields. Son of the late Stanley Gouff and Evelyn Shields. Father of Frederick Warren Shields, Jr. and Regina Myles. Brother of Arlene Purnell and Stacy Gouff. Nephew of Spencer Shields (Julia). Brother-in-law of Rita Lee. Also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers and Members of Macedonia Baptist Church, New Orleans Taxi Cab Drivers and Staff of Touro Hospital are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 2810 Erato Street from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by a Homegoing Celebration Commemorating his life at 10:00 am. Rev. John Russ, Pastor, Officiating. Interment Providence Memorial Park. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now