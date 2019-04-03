|
|
Frederick Warren Shields (Poochie), age 68 was born on December 2, 1950 after a protracted, brave and hard-fought battle entered eternal rest peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Poochie was educated in the East Baton Rouge School System. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church since 1967. Husband of 26 years, Delores Mitchell-Shields. Son of the late Stanley Gouff and Evelyn Shields. Father of Frederick Warren Shields, Jr. and Regina Myles. Brother of Arlene Purnell and Stacy Gouff. Nephew of Spencer Shields (Julia). Brother-in-law of Rita Lee. Also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers and Members of Macedonia Baptist Church, New Orleans Taxi Cab Drivers and Staff of Touro Hospital are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 2810 Erato Street from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by a Homegoing Celebration Commemorating his life at 10:00 am. Rev. John Russ, Pastor, Officiating. Interment Providence Memorial Park. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019