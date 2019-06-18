|
Freeda E. Vaccaro, beloved wife of Dominick A. Vaccaro for 64 years. Passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 91. Mother of Maureen A. Vaccaro Roshto Hebbard, Dominick A. Vaccaro, Jr. and David A. Vaccaro (Evelyn). Grandmother of Matthew Vaccaro, Brett Vaccaro (Courtney), Yvette Corse (Matt), and John Roshto (Ivy). Step-Grandmother of Cari Rhoton (Terrell). Great Grandmother of Dylan and Lily Rhoton and Meena and James Corse. She was preceded in death by her husband Dominick Vaccaro, her parents Stella and Walter Tinker, her brothers Harold, Floyd, and Doyle Tinker, her grandson Charles Roshto. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the service at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Metairie Cemetery. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 20, 2019