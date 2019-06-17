The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Freeman Joseph Louis, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the age of 62. Freeman Jr. was the son of the late Freeman J. Louis Sr. and Catherine Davis Louis. He was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, La. He resided in New Roads, La. for several years due to Hurricane Katrina. Freeman Jr. affectionately called "Boose" and "FJ" leaves to cherish his memories a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Christian Burial Mass on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church 1923 St. Philip St. NOLA, La. 70116. Visitation begins at 9:00 AM. Rev. J. Asare-Dankwah will officiate. Interment St. Louis Cemetery # 3 Services, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online:www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 17 to June 20, 2019
