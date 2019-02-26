Frozine Jackson Kelly entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at her home at the age of 75. She was born on August 12, 1943 in St. Francisville, Louisiana and was educated in the West Feliciana school system. Frozine was a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana for the past 54 years. She was a very kind, loving and God-fearing woman who bestowed her wisdom and life's knowledge upon all those she encountered. She was loved and admired by many. Frozine leaves to cherish her precious memories; 3 daughters, Gretchen and Mary Kelly of New Orleans, Louisiana, LaGwenda Alia Casborne' and her husband Gerald of Mandeville, Louisiana; 3 grandchildren, Rashad Kelly (Jasmine Marshall), Lira and Srilan Casborne'; 1 great grandchild, Braelyn Kelly; Dyann Nixon, who was like a daughter to her; mother-in-law, Florence George Kelly; brothers-in-law, Theodore, Morris, Lionel, Jay Dell, Earl, Paris, Tyrone Kelly, Woodrow Bonds and Dr. Johnny A. Johnson; sisters-in-law, Beatrice, Augustine, Ernestine, Delphine, Sherry, Gail and Chiquita Kelly, Vera Bonds, Florence Johnson, Celeste and Gladys Jackson; Godchild Rodney Kelly; special and attentive nephew, Michael Jackson and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Frozine was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel "Bo" Kelly; her parents, Emile and Mary Jackson; brothers, Ledell, Jesse, Wilbert Jackson and Warren Sharper. Funeral Services will be held at St. Mary's Baptist Church, 9084 St. Mary's Road, St. Francisville, Louisiana 70784 on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Duplain W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary