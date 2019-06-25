Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Jones Ellenson. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. John's Episcopal Church 2109 17th Street Kenner , LA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Gail Jones Ellenson passed away June 19, 2019 in Kenner, Louisiana. She was a graduate of Alcee Fortier High School in New Orleans. She loved to travel working for Delta and Southwest Airlines. Gail dedicated much of her life to helping others working for Volunteers of America. She touched 100s of people's lives that were suffering from addiction. It was not unusual for us to be talking and for her to hand her phone to someone in an AA meeting. 100% of the time the person on the other line would tell me "your Mom saved my life." She loved the beach, butterflies, listening to music and dancing at a local casino, Worlds Finest Chocolate, tinkering with her plants, soft shelled crabs, driving fast with the windows down, her cat and her birds, 4am grits and bacon with Winn, walks along the levee and her friends. Most of all, she loved her family. During the final chapter of her life, she found peace with friends, family and with her boyfriend Winn. She went to heaven knowing her kids were healthy and her grandkids were embarking on great lives of their own. She is survived by her sister Lynda Nugent Smith, sons Keith and Scott Ellenson, daughter Robin Lilly and grandkids Lauren, Austin, Hanna and Grace. A memorial service celebrating Gail's life will be held from 6 until 7pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2109 17th Street in Kenner. All of Gail's friends are welcome.

