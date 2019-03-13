Gail Louise Jenkins Trufant departed this life peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was 60 years old and a native and lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA. She is a graduate of Joseph S. Clark Senior High School. Daughter of the late Phyllis and Lucious Jenkins Jr. Devoted wife of Eugene Terry Trufant. Beloved sister of Bonita (Michael) Pittman, Valencia (Alvin) Montgomery of New Orleans, Dewenda Cooper of Slidell, La, Cynthia (Rodney) Bowman of McDonough, GA, Ricky Jenkins, Jamal Sumler of New Orleans and Steven (Jacqueline) Jenkins of Birmingham, AL, and the late Roxann Jenkins Byrd. Sister-in-law of Rose Jackson, Virginia Trufant, Ferdinand (Hannah) Trufant and Nathaniel (Michelle) Trufant. Neice of Bobbie Quinn of Tylertown, Miss., Marguret Jackson, Joan Belford, Guy and Pierpoint Jackson of Baltimore, Md. Godmother of Delise Bell of Slidell and Shardonay Jenkins of Birminham, Al. She is also survived by her longtime friends Linda Harris and Jacqueline Relf, her earthly angles Jane and Vincent Booth, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officer and members of St. Paul Baptist Church of Ironton, LA (Pastor Haywood Johnson Jr.), Franklin Ave. Baptist Church, New Life Baptist Church and Spain St. C.O.G.I.C., also employees of Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office and University Medical Center are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Historic Spain Street Church of God in Christ 1017 Spain Street New Orleans, La70017 at 9a.m. Elder Larry Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park 10400 Old Gentilly Rd. New Orleans, LA 7012. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA. (504)208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary