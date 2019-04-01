Gail (House) Patrick Oubre, a lifelong resident of Hahnville, Louisiana, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at the age of 86. Gail was a devoted father to his children, Connie Koehn, Susan Schmill, Jerry Rome, and Cathlyn Oubre Hyatt. In addition to his children, Gail is survived by his brothers, Roland Oubre and Bernard Oubre, and by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathlyn Oubre; his parents, Felice Keller Oubre and Joseph Charles Oubre, Sr.; and his siblings, Gerard Oubre, Susie Oubre, Sandra Oubre, and Joseph Charles Oubre, Jr. Gail was a 1951 graduate of Hahnville High School, where he participated in every varsity sport, excelling in baseball and football. He played amateur baseball with DH Holmes-Nord Baseball, pitching the winning game of the national championship in Salina, Kansas. Gail earned undergraduate degrees from Southeastern Louisiana University and Copiah-Lincoln College, and then acquired his Masters in Education from Louisiana State University. Gail returned home to teach at Edgard High School for 20 years. He was a stern taskmaster to his students, knowing that pushing them to excel would develop their full potential in high school and beyond. Many of his former students state that they both feared and loved him, but all say they respected and appreciated him. After retiring from teaching, Gail joined the St. Charles Parish Assessor's Office, serving as Deputy Assessor for over 30 years. Visitors to the Assessor's Office during his tenure were aided by his deep knowledge of parish history paired with his wry wit and determination to help. Following his retirement from the Assessor's Office, Gail fed his love of learning and history by watching his favorite TV shows, such as Jeopardy, Antiques Roadshow, and American Pickers. He also satisfied his love of sports by watching and attending sporting events, particularly those involving his beloved alma maters Hahnville High School and Louisiana State University. Services will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Hahnville on Thursday, April 4, 2019, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. and an 11:00 a.m. Mass. To view and sign the online guestbook please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary