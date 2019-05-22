Garland J. Ruiz passed away May 21, 2019 at the age of 72. Garland was born on August 21, 1946 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his parents, Isabelle and Franklin L. Ruiz; his brother Laurent Ruiz; two sisters Clarisse Ruiz Jacques and Elaine Ruiz Guillot. Garland was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Cecile Stein Ruiz, his two sons; Kenneth Ruiz and Scott Ruiz (Cherie); his three grandchildren, Alexis, Andrew and Abigail Ruiz; his brother Franklin Ruiz, and his two sisters Gail Ruiz Page and Isabelle Ruiz Wadsworth. Garland graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1965 and Xavier University in New Orleans in 1973. He was employed with the U.S. Customs from 1974 until he retired in 2003. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr. in Metairie, Louisiana for 12 noon, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am. A special thanks to the caregivers at St. Joseph Hospice. Memorials may be made to the . Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019