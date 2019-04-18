Garland Joseph Folse, 91, passed away in Slidell, Louisiana on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. He was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Metairie, LA. Beloved husband of MaryAnn Folse for over 59 years. Father of Catherine Folse (JD) of Slidell, Cheryl Bruza (Danny) of River Ridge and stepson Terry Tipton. He cherished his time with his two grandchildren Alexis and Daniel Bruza. Garland served in the U.S. Navy with an Honorable Discharge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Octave J. Folse and Edna Delage Folse; siblings, Octave J. Folse Jr., John Folse, Iris Vogt, Rose Mary Parkerson, Sybil Helm, Dorothy Harding, and Richard Folse. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a remembrance of his life on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at 116 Orchard Road, River Ridge, LA 70123.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 28, 2019