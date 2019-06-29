Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary D. Pope. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary D. Pope, 84, of New Orleans, LA, formerly of Sorento, IL, passed away in his home on Wed., June 26, 2019 at 1:36 p.m. surrounded by his family and siblings. Gary was born April 27, 1935 in Sorento, Illinois. He played center on his basketball team and went on to play at Greenville High School where he met and later married the love of his life, Kay Haram. They settled in Greenville and started a family. Gary worked in accounting at Pet Milk in Greenville, was a Mason, and active in the Jaycees. He took a position in St. Louis with Pott Industries and was soon asked to go to New Orleans to manage accounting at a subsidiary, Gulf Fleet Marine, a marine boat and supply vessel company. The hard decision to leave Illinois was made and the family moved. Gary's business talents were quickly recognized, and he became vice-president overseeing domestic and foreign operations. Through his work, Gary traveled extensively to England, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India, Singapore, China, Japan, and South America. Kay often traveled with Gary and they enjoyed traveling the world. When Gary wasn't traveling, he was an avid tennis player. After a company acquisition, Gary and Kay moved to Houston, where he loved to fish and play golf, but he eventually returned to New Orleans and Gary retired as an Executive Vice-President of Tidewater Marine. He was often called upon for his knowledge and expertise, not only of the boating industry but his business experiences, which turned into a consulting career that lasted until his death. Gary's family often called him "Coach," not because he coached his grandson's baseball team but because they all considered him a life-coach. He was a gentle mentor and advisor to all who knew him. He is loved for his supportive words, his ability to actively listen, his giving heart and his enduring love. Surviving Gary are: His wife, Kay Pope, New Orleans, LA; Children: Kary Pope, Baton Rouge, LA, Barbara Landry (Bud), New Orleans, LA, Susan Crites (Randy), Plymouth, MI, John Pope, New Orleans, LA; Grandchildren: Megan Toujouse (Eric), New Orleans, LA, John Crites, Orlando, FL, Beau Landry-Wegener (Pearce), Baltimore, MD, Paul Crites, Plymouth, MI, Ross Fossum, Baton Rouge, LA: Great-Grandchildren: Eli & Eleanor Toujouse, New Orleans; Siblings: Russel Pope (Evelyn), Sorento, IL, Karen McCracken, Sorento, IL, Geraldine Griffiths (Lonnie), Sorento, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Orin McCracken; sister-in-law, Dee Haram. Funeral services honoring Gary's life will be held Wed., July 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church in Sorento. Rev. Ralph Ward, of Hillsboro, will officiate. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of service in the church. The family suggests memorials to First Presbyterian Church in Sorento. A Celebration of Life will take place in New Orleans at a later date. Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield is in charge of arrangements. For more information, to light a candle or sign the online guestbook, please visit Gary D. Pope, 84, of New Orleans, LA, formerly of Sorento, IL, passed away in his home on Wed., June 26, 2019 at 1:36 p.m. surrounded by his family and siblings. Gary was born April 27, 1935 in Sorento, Illinois. He played center on his basketball team and went on to play at Greenville High School where he met and later married the love of his life, Kay Haram. They settled in Greenville and started a family. Gary worked in accounting at Pet Milk in Greenville, was a Mason, and active in the Jaycees. He took a position in St. Louis with Pott Industries and was soon asked to go to New Orleans to manage accounting at a subsidiary, Gulf Fleet Marine, a marine boat and supply vessel company. The hard decision to leave Illinois was made and the family moved. Gary's business talents were quickly recognized, and he became vice-president overseeing domestic and foreign operations. Through his work, Gary traveled extensively to England, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India, Singapore, China, Japan, and South America. Kay often traveled with Gary and they enjoyed traveling the world. When Gary wasn't traveling, he was an avid tennis player. After a company acquisition, Gary and Kay moved to Houston, where he loved to fish and play golf, but he eventually returned to New Orleans and Gary retired as an Executive Vice-President of Tidewater Marine. He was often called upon for his knowledge and expertise, not only of the boating industry but his business experiences, which turned into a consulting career that lasted until his death. Gary's family often called him "Coach," not because he coached his grandson's baseball team but because they all considered him a life-coach. He was a gentle mentor and advisor to all who knew him. He is loved for his supportive words, his ability to actively listen, his giving heart and his enduring love. Surviving Gary are: His wife, Kay Pope, New Orleans, LA; Children: Kary Pope, Baton Rouge, LA, Barbara Landry (Bud), New Orleans, LA, Susan Crites (Randy), Plymouth, MI, John Pope, New Orleans, LA; Grandchildren: Megan Toujouse (Eric), New Orleans, LA, John Crites, Orlando, FL, Beau Landry-Wegener (Pearce), Baltimore, MD, Paul Crites, Plymouth, MI, Ross Fossum, Baton Rouge, LA: Great-Grandchildren: Eli & Eleanor Toujouse, New Orleans; Siblings: Russel Pope (Evelyn), Sorento, IL, Karen McCracken, Sorento, IL, Geraldine Griffiths (Lonnie), Sorento, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Orin McCracken; sister-in-law, Dee Haram. Funeral services honoring Gary's life will be held Wed., July 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church in Sorento. Rev. Ralph Ward, of Hillsboro, will officiate. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of service in the church. The family suggests memorials to First Presbyterian Church in Sorento. A Celebration of Life will take place in New Orleans at a later date. Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield is in charge of arrangements. For more information, to light a candle or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.plummerfuneralservices.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 29 to July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close