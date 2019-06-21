Gary "the fisherman" James Bonvillian, age 69, entered peacefully into heaven on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife Betty Metzler Bonvillian of 49 years. Loving father of Christopher Crochet (Shannon), Rebecca Bonvillian Falgout (Warren), Rachel Bonvillian Carmouche (Jarette). A proud grandfather of Brandon Falgout, Ethan Falgout, Devin Koenig, Steven Crochet, Aaron Crochet, step grandson Adian Arabie and expecting Wyatt Crochet. Son of the late Shirley Trosclair Bonvillian and Leo Bonvillian. Brother of Loretta Bonvillian Dowden (Roland), Leo "Sonny" Bonvillian (Darlene) and Shirlene Bonvillian (Alan). He is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He retired from Avondale Ship Yard after 38 years after working in the plate shop. Gary was known to all as "the fisherman" because he loved to fish. Every Wednesday and Saturday, he was fishing in tournaments. He also enjoyed his trips to the casino, cutting grass but mostly spending time on the water. Relative and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy., Marrero, LA on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation from 9:00 am until funeral service. Interment following in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary