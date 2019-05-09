Gary John Lamonte entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born on June 22, 1950 to the late Ignacius "Nace" and Marie Hilbert Lamonte. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Ana Maria Land Lamonte; his son, Gary Edward Lamonte; his daughter, Kristy Jean Lamonte (Dennis Lee); his grandchildren: Isabel Lamonte, Nolan Lamonte, Madison Lee, Noah Lamonte, and Lucy Lamonte, and his brothers: Nick Lamonte, Jerry Lamonte and Danny Lamonte. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Jean Lamonte (Berry McDonald), Larry Lamonte and Nace Lamonte. He was a lifelong resident of the West Bank, where he graduated from West Jefferson High School in 1968. Gary proudly served his country in the United States Navy from April 1969 until October 1973. During this time, he did two tours of duty in Vietnam aboard the USS Midway and earned numerous medals. He worked in the insurance business where he was a top producer and earned many awards and convention trips. In his leisure time, he enjoyed golf, fishing, and years of fun with the Delta Social Fraternity. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm with the service to follow at 4:00 pm at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, located at 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Gary J. Lamonte Family Fund at Go Fund Me, or the Gary J. Lamonte Burial Fund at any Hancock Whitney Bank. Online condolences are available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019