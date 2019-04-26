Gary Joseph Labiche passed away on April 20, 2019. Son of the late Gerald Amile Labiche and Audrey Hidalgo Labiche. Brother of Paula Labiche, Nancy Green, Phyllis Buxton (Darrell), Michelle A. Norris-Levy (Joel) and the late Mark A. Labiche. Uncle of Stacy L. Tarter (Josh), Jared P. Norris (Jenny), Rachel T. Green, Emily Buxton-Britton (Corey), Kelly R. Buxton, and Kaitlyn Levy. Great-uncle to Jaden P. Norris, David R. Blackwell Jr., Jude P. Norris, Joshua "Gage" Tarter, and the late Amelia M. Blackwell. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Gary was the proud owner of The Quesadilla Company food truck in Westwego, LA. "We will miss you Brotha and you were very much loved." Age 54 years and resident of Westwego, LA. Funeral Services were privately held at Mothe Funeral Home, Marrero, LA on Friday, April 26, 2019. Interment Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum, Westwego, LA. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the . To view and sign the online guestbook visit http://www.mothefunerals.com/.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019