Gary Joseph Waguespack passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at age 71. He was born in New Orleans to the late Nelson Joseph and Olga Vicknair Waguespack. Gary was also preceded in death by his sister Joyce Waguespack Kravet. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Amy Uli Waguespack and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11 am with public visitation beginning at 9 am. To leave condolences and sign the guestbook online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019