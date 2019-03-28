Gary Naquin Sr. of Norco, La passed away at his second home in Barto, Mississippi on March 27, 2019. He was born to Louis and Marie Naquin on November 19, 1952. He was an employee at ADM Growmark for 40 years. He enjoyed his time as a volunteer firefighter for the Norco Volunteer Fire Department and for a time served as fire department president. He was a loving father and a doting grandfather of 9. Gary Naquin Sr. is preceded in death by his son Gary Naquin Jr. He is survived by his wife Rose and two daughters; Kerri Flannery (Husband Bryan Flannery) and Kristie Nevling (Husband Matthew Nevling), grandchildren; Derrick Thorton, Tylor Naquin, Kaleb Flannery, Ethan Flannery, Jesse Nevling, Caden Naquin, Jacob Flannery, Lillian Nevling, and Emily Nevling. He is also survived by his siblings; Richard Naquin Sr. (Ruth), Brenda Gunkle (George), Terald Naquin (Dale), Louis "LJ" Naquin (Lori) and Cheryl Ann Morgan (John) and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. He will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and love him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Norco on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:30am. A visitation will be held from 9:30am till the time of Mass. Interment will follow at St. Charles Borromeo in Destrehan, La. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary