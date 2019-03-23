Gary Thomas Nicosia passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 67. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaetano "Gene" and Roberta Dragon Nicosia and his wife, Martha Doss Nicosia. He is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Saia Nicosia. Beloved father of Dawn Nicosia Buquet (Murray) and Jennifer Nicosia Methe (Michael). Brother of Kenneth Nicosia and Donna Nicosia Asevado (Garry). Proud grandfather of Nicholas Gautreaux, Randall Methe, Matthew Methe, Antonia Gautreaux, Holland Methe, Brayden Buquet and Skyler Methe. Uncle of Kristian Nicosia, Kellie Dipaola (Jeff) and Michael Asevado (Raechell). Stepfather of Scott, Chad and Darryl Vaccaro. He is also survived and fondly remembered by many relatives, cousins, dear friends and mother of his daughters, Judy Raybon. Gary was born in New Orleans, LA and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish before settling in Ponchatoula, LA following hurricane Katrina. He enjoyed a long career with El Paso Southern Natural Gas, retiring after 43 years. Gary truly enjoyed life through his simple pleasures of gardening, cutting grass, riding his Harley, and reading. He found pleasure in the details of everyday life and caring deeply for others. Gary will always be remembered for his loyalty to his family, his laughter, his joy for talking, and the love for his grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Tuesday, March 26th from 10:00AM – 11:00AM, followed by a funeral service in Gary's memory beginning at 11:00AM. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary