Gavin Chachere
Gavin G. Chachere II passed on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 52. Gavin is survived by his brother, Sean D. Chachere. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Gavin and Diane Chachere. Gavin was the President of the Reserve Division Civil Sheriff in Orleans Parish. He was a training coordinator and a master firearms instructor who taught concealed carry classes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Inurnment will follow in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. To sign and view the online guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2019
