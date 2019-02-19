The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-0880
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
6425 West Metairie Ave.
Metairie, LA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
6425 West Metairie Ave.
Metairie, LA
View Map
Gay Timmreck Foto Obituary
Gay Timmreck Foto passed away in Metairie, LA on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the age of 76. Daughter of the late Albert J. Timmreck Sr. and Isabelle Deris Timmreck. She is preceded in death by her son Keith A. Foto. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Jude J. Foto Sr. Loving mother of Jude J. Foto Jr (Celeste); Loving grandmother of 2 granddaughters, Tiffany A. Foto and Alyssa E. Foto; great-grandson Cayden C. Metcalf. Survived by siblings Albert Timmreck Jr, Patricia T. Gallardo (Billy), Michael Timmreck (Nita) and Stephen Timmreck (Debbie). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to the , preferred. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 6425 West Metairie Ave., Metairie, LA 70003, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 AM until time of Mass. To sign the on line guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019
