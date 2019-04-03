Gayle Ann Migliarrio Faulk passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, while at home in Lacombe, LA. Gayle was born in New Orleans, LA on November 3, 1940, and lived in St. Tammany Parish for the past 27 years of her life. She met her husband, John Faulk, in 1958 at a teenage dance, when she was 17, and he was 19 years old. They married several months later on June 13, 1959, as soon as Gayle graduated from High School. Gayle and John would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this coming June. They were so fortunate and proud to have three loving children during their marriage: son, Michael J. Faulk, and daughters, Kary Cassagne (Bryan) and Sheri Eilers (David). Gayle is preceded in death by her father; Morris J. Migliarrio Jr.; mother, Emily Spiess Migliarrio; and sister, Glenda Migliarrio Dennis. In addition to her three children, Gayle is survived by her husband, John Faulk; six grandchildren, Michelle Cassagne, Brooke Cassagne Davis, Landen Faulk, Raine Faulk, David Eilers, Jr., and Mia Faulk; one great-granddaughter, Madison Strain; first cousins, Albert Spiess and Beverly Malloy; sister-in-law, Cheryl Faulk Romero; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gayle was a very loving and caring person. She loved to dance, shop, play cards with her friends, and go to the casino, but more than anything, she loved her family. Her family loved her equally as much, and they hope to one day meet with her again, and let her know how much they have missed her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 2 PM. Visitation will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary