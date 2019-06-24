Gayle Elizabeth Luthringshausen Flesch passed away peacefully on Friday morning, June 21, 2019. She was 73 years old. Beloved wife of the late Michael Charles Flesch. Loving mother of Amy Flesch, Ashley Sarita Flesch, and Amanda Flesch Faust. Mimi of Chelsey, Abigayle, Annalyssa, Dylan, Maximus, Taylor, and Benjamin. Sister of Wayne Luthringshausen (Karen) and the late David Luthringshausen. Daughter of the late Raymond and Helen Luthringshausen. Also survived by her nieces and nephews. Gayle was born in New Orleans and spent most of her adolescence in Chicago, graduating from Resurrection High School. She then returned to New Orleans and began working at Shell Corporation. She met many life-long friends there, and soon after met love of her life, Michael Charles Flesch. Together they went to work at Owens and Minor, where she started her own company, Magnolia Delivery Service. Gayle was a sports fan, and kept many longtime friends through her bowling, card club, basketball, and ceramics. She had an enormous heart, charismatic laugh, and was a mom to all. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at LEITZ-EAGAN Metairie, 4747 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00. Visitation will begin at 9:00 in the morning. An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary