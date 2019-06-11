The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Gayle Marie Lirrette

Gayle Marie Lirette, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 57. She is preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Slocum Laborde; and her brother, Ricky Laborde. Gayle is the beloved wife of 30 years of Timothy Lirette, Sr. She is the devoted mother of Natasha Lirette Mcgee (Patrick), Timothy "T.J' Lee Lirette, Jr., Destiny Danielle Lirette (Sammy Melanson), and Mitchel Ganier, Jr. She is the devoted grandmother of Hunter Skinner. She is the loving daughter of Rimes Laborde,Jr. She is the cherished sister of Christine Lynn LaBorde (Roy, Sr.), and Sherell Lee Mina. Gayle is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Always the life of the party, Gayle loved to sing and was well known singing Karaoke around town. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 PM from the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. Interment to follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 14, 2019
