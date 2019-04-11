Gena Robbins Morgan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 62. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Grayland Morgan; and her parents, Robert Miles Robbins, Sr. and Maurice Bonner Robbins. She is the cherished sister of Robert Miles Robbins, Jr. (Cynthia Ullo Robbins). She is the loving aunt of Brittani Robbins. She is the devoted great aunt of Jude Austin St. Pierre, and Hayden Elizabeth St. Pierre. She is also survived by other family and friends. She was a retired school teacher. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Monday, April 15, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary