Gen T. Strait went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born May 21, 1927 to the late J. Aron and Pearl Thornton. Beloved wife of 71 years to Perry Strait. Loving mother of Bill Strait (Anna), John Strait (Rachel), and the late David Strait. Grandmother of Perry Will Strait, Brittney Strait, and Sarah Strait. Sister of the late Herman Aron Thornton and Elois Roloff. Gen was a longtime member of Metairie Baptist Church and was a charter member of Marrero Baptist Church where she served as 1st Clerk. She was the president of the Harvey Mother's Club, the president of the Marrero Jr. High PTA, and was the Past President of the West Jefferson Hospital Auxiliary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with a service starting at 11:00 am followed by interment. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary