Genevieve Elizabeth Rachal Tulion passed away on June 2, 2019 after a long difficult battle with Alzheimer's disease. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Tulion for 52 years. A native of Bayou Derbonne, LA. She moved to New Orleans in her early 20's and worked for American Can Co. for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her father, John (Coy) Belazarl; mother Mary Elizabeth; and siblings, Christine, Onelia, Clifton, John (Zoe) Benjamin, Bulah, Eula, John Wilson, Frank, Marian, Eunice & Lily Rachal. She is survived by her only living sister Carrie Metoyer and many nieces & nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and anyone that had the pleasure of making her acquaintance. Funeral services will be held at JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119 on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with a service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery, 1401 Louisa Street, New Orleans, LA 70117. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 6, 2019