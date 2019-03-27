The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Genevieve Henderson
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church
2926 Jackson Avenue
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church
2926 Jackson Avenue
Genevieve Henderson
Genevieve Henderson Obituary
Genevieve Polite "MaMonie", "Grandmo", "Granny", "Mama" Henderson, age 103, peacefully passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in the loving care of her devoted daughter Sandra Crawford. Devoted Mother of Mollie, Eddie Jr., Lillie, Melvin Polite, Sandra Crawford and Edgar Joseph, 1 adopted daughter Joycelyn Brown and the late Albert and Lloyd "Lois" Polite and 2 stepsons Alfred and Bobby Polite. Mother-in-law of Joyce Polite, Gloria Polite, Carolyn Polite, Juanita Joseph, Charlie Jones, Jr., William Myles and Leonard Johnson. Also survived by 22 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, 45 great-great-grandchildren, 6 great- great- great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers and Members of St. Thomas M.B.C., Cypress Trails U.M.C.-Spring, TX, Mt. Pilgrim B.C., Truevine M.B.C., First Church of our Lord Jesus Christ-Enid, OK, Greater St. Mary B.C., Open Door Apostolic Church, Zion Travelers First B.C., and Walmart-Webster, TX are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church, 2926 Jackson Avenue from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Interment Providence Memorial Park. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019
