George A. Parker III, loving husband and father, passed away on June 7, 2019, at age 64 following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents George A. Parker, Jr., and Katharine Dodge Alexander. He is survived by his best friend and wife of thirty-four years Sandra Paternostro Parker, children Alexandra Parker Rogers (Casey Rogers) and Austin George Parker (Mariana Altman), and beautiful grandchildren Parker Kyle Rogers and Pierce George Rogers. He is also survived by sisters Elizabeth Parker, Kate Ferguson, Carol Bell, brother-in-law David Paternostro, mother-in-law Hester, nephews, nieces, cousins, and cherished close friends. George was born in Philadephia, PA. After graduating high school in Stratford, NJ, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Sinop, Turkey. He received a B.S. from Southern Illinois University in 1980 and began a career in community recreation in North Palm Beach, FL. George also lived in Boca Raton, FL, White Plains, NY, and Ridgefield, CT, before settling in New Orleans. His career at New Orleans City Park spanned almost 30 years, starting as Director of Carousel Gardens and culminating as Chief Administrative Officer. The Park was an important and beloved part of George's life--both in the early days and throughout the rebuilding after Katrina and beyond. He was most appreciative for the support of his work family during the difficult times of his illness. George loved participating in all sports, coaching youth teams, and rooting for the Phillies, the Flyers, and New Orleans home teams. He was a Disney enthusiast who spearheaded many, many group vacations there. Above everything, George lived for his family. His love will live on through them. Family and friends are invited to attend a liturgical service at the Immaculate Conception Jesuit Church, 130 Baronne St., Friday, June 14, 2019, at 1 pm. Reception to follow at City Park in the Pavilion of the Two Sisters. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Red Cross of Southeast Louisiana or New Orleans City Park. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 14, 2019