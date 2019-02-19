George "Uncle George" Armstrong, age 82, departed this life on Monday February 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born to Charles and Mary Armstrong on February 7, 1937. George was a native of New Orleans and attended Booker T. Washington High School. He was also a Veteran in the United States Army. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Elaine Armstrong; beloved parents, Charles and Mary Armstrong and 1brother, Archie Armstrong. He leaves to cherish his memory 4 daughters, Denise Davis, Patricia Roussell, Monique and Nicole Armstrong; 2 sons, Tyrone Roussell and Archie Smith; 1 sister, Una Harper; 2 nieces, Sharon Harper and Sonya Armstrong; 1 nephew, Archie Breaux and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. His memorial service will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019, 9:00AM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1449 N. Claiborne Ave. New Orleans, LA. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116, 504-948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019