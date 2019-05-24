George D. Lobrie, Jr. passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 64 years to Eula Grandison Lobrie. Father of Stephen T. Lobrie (wife, Lillian), JoAnn Augustine (husband, Calvin) and the late Sylvia Gaines. Grandfather of Joelle Lobrie, Aiden Lobrie, Christopher Augustine, Milton, Ratray, Travis and Aeisha Gaines along with 14 great-grandchildren. Brother of Mary Ann Riley, Theresa Wilson, Carol Turner, the late Josephine Stuart, Eulalie Smith, Felix and James Lobrie and Joseph Blazio. Son of the late George D. Lobrie, Sr. and Lydia St. Ann Lobrie. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Belle Chasse, LA on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1pm. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES is assisting the family during this time. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 24 to May 25, 2019