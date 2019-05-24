The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Resources
More Obituaries for George Lobrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George D. Lobrie Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George D. Lobrie Jr. Obituary
George D. Lobrie, Jr. passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 64 years to Eula Grandison Lobrie. Father of Stephen T. Lobrie (wife, Lillian), JoAnn Augustine (husband, Calvin) and the late Sylvia Gaines. Grandfather of Joelle Lobrie, Aiden Lobrie, Christopher Augustine, Milton, Ratray, Travis and Aeisha Gaines along with 14 great-grandchildren. Brother of Mary Ann Riley, Theresa Wilson, Carol Turner, the late Josephine Stuart, Eulalie Smith, Felix and James Lobrie and Joseph Blazio. Son of the late George D. Lobrie, Sr. and Lydia St. Ann Lobrie. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Belle Chasse, LA on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1pm. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES is assisting the family during this time. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 24 to May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Download Now