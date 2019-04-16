George Earl Taylor, Sr. departed this life on Monday, April 8, 2019 at his residence at the age of 59. He was a native and lifelong resident of New Orleans, Louisiana. Son of Russell Taylor, Sr. and the late Hilda Taylor. Loving husband of Yolanda Perkins Taylor. Loving father of Ashley Marie Taylor and George Earl Taylor, Jr. Stepfather of Charlice White and Darrell Perkins, Jr. Brother of Martynetta, Loretta, Tereska, Tyrone Taylor, Dyrin Larkin, the late Russell, Jr., Rosalyn and Sheryl Taylor. He is also survived by 1 grandchild and 1 step grandson and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, Greater St. Stephens Full Gospel Church, New Hope Baptist Church and New Home Ministries, also employees of Sewerage and Water Board, Associates Hospital Service, Einstein Charter School and All Russell Tire Repair are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave., NOLA on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Minister Derrick Beaulieau, Officiating. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary