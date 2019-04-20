George F. Schminke III entered peacefully into eternal rest after a brief illness on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the age of 94. Son of the late George F. Schminke Jr. and Marie Louise Demoruelle. He is survived by his children George (Patti Simmons) of Savannah, GA, Lynn Marcel (Brian) of Covington, LA, and Barbara Smith (Ron) of Memphis, TN. He is also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his wife of 66 years Elodie Conzelmann Schminke, his daughter Cathryn S. Bailey of Monticello, MS, and sister Marlou S. Miller of Tampa, FL. He was Grandpa Buddy to 6 grandchildren: Laura Bailey Bass (Kirk), Ken Bailey, Jr, Elizabeth Schminke (James Gallucci), Mark Schminke (Nikki), Matthew Marcel (Kim), and David Smith (Kristal), and 10 great grandchildren: Kathleen Brooks (John), Seth and Tucker Bass, Caleb Bailey, Jacob and Juliana Marcel, Oliver and Claire Gallucci, and Aubree and Emma Smith. Dad was a proud graduate of the Jesuit High School class of 1941. He began his college education at Georgia Tech, then served in World War II in the Army Air Corp as a B-24 bomber pilot. He returned to Georgia Tech after the war to continue his degree in Industrial Management. Being a Tech graduate, he made sure his children could all sing the Georgia Tech fight song. He was forever a "rambling wreck from Georgia Tech"! He was retired from Johns-Manville and from the Jefferson Parish Library. Dad was an avid traveler, card player and wood worker. Though he was never able to fly again he always fondly remembered his times in the clouds. He was a resident of Ville Ste. Marie for the last 9 years and a proud member of table 25, sharing his meals with dearest friends. Many thanks to the residents and staff at Ville Ste. Marie and St. Tammany Hospice for their exceptional care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70124 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 12 PM with a mass of Christian burial at noon. Interment will follow in Metairie cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses or donations to Jesuit High School, 4133 Banks Street, New Orleans, LA 70119, are preferred. To view and sign the family guest book go to www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary