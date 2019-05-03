The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
(985) 641-1900
George Farold Deforrest Jr. Obituary
George Farold Deforrest Jr., age 71 years, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Beloved Father of Jennifer Sider (Cyril), George F. Deforrest, III (Stephanie) and Jessica Slumski (Chip). Also survived by 3 grandchildren, Cameron Sider, George D. Deforrest IV and Kaia Slumski. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Vietnam Veteran. He owned the George's Donut Shop for over 40 years. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Graveside Services at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Road, Slidell, LA on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Donations to the Southeast La. Veterans Cemetery preferred, in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 9, 2019
