George Francis McClain Sr., retired City of New Orleans employee, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 65 years old. He was the son of the late Francis McClain, and Elizabeth Aguillard McClain. A loving father, he leaves to mourn sons George Francis McClain Jr. and Ryan Christopher McClain, daughters Sharonda Williams and Rashaan Williams. He was the former husband of Rhonda Gettridge McClain. He is survived by 6 siblings Jules Stephen McClain, Karen McClain (Andrew), Ronald McClain, Sr. (Lisa), Muriel Noah (Michael), Sylvia McClain, Eleanor Lawrence (Daniel), and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the family, priests and parishioners of his former parishes, Corpus Christi/Epiphany and St. James Major Catholic Churches are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Corpus Christi/Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 9:15 a.m. Private Burial. You may sign the guestbook on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 29 to July 3, 2019