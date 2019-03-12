The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
George Galloway III was born on August 13, 1949 to Josie B. Morris and the late George Galloway II in New Orleans, LA. He departed this life in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 69. In addition to his mother, Mr. Galloway is also survived by his daughter, Precious Jenkins; grandchildren, Raven, Devonta, Tiera and Kiera; great grandson, King Mason; brother, Lawrence (Maxine); sisters, Christell (Lionel) and Connie (Willie); aunt and uncle, Joyce R. Ogden and Gregory Robertson; devoted cousins, JoAnn, Cyril and Shelly Sawyer, Robert Williams, Tony Barnes, Joyce and Norman Cook. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews other cousins, relatives and friends. A Homegoing Celebration honoring the life of Mr. Galloway will be held in the Chapel of the Roses of Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip Street on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Blvd. Visitation 9 AM IN THE CHAPEL. Please sign Guestbook online @ charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019
