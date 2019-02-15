Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George J. Bruza Jr.. View Sign

George "Uncle George" Bruza has finished his 85 year journey here on earth to be with his Lord and Savior, as well as his loving wife Joyce Love Bruza. He will sadly be missed by his loving children, Kathryn Nuccio, Robert "Mike" Bruza (Lynn), Daniel G. Bruza (Cheryl), Douglas S. Bruza (Bonnie), Troy A. Bruza (Kim), and his 14 Grandchildren and 20 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Alma Puderer, numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his devoted friend Helen Mcgee. He is the Son of the Late Madeline Planas Bruza, and George J. Bruza Sr. He is predeceased by his brothers, Ronald Bruza, and John Bruza Sr., and by his sisters Cecelia Monnerjahn, Helen McCann, Isabell, McSpadden, Lois Hartman and June Longworth. George was born in New Orleans and was a resident of Metairie until 1990. Since then he has resided in Slidell. He is a veteran of the Air Force. After his service, he worked for IC Railroad and retired after 40 years. He was a General Contractor and owned George Bruza Construction Co. He was also a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. Relatives, and friends are invited to a celebration of life on February 23, 2019 Visitation at 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM memorial starts at 11:00 AM at Grace Memorial Baptist Church (58516 Pearl Acres Rd, Slidell, LA, 70461) In lieu of flowers please make donations to Grace Memorial Baptist Church at Discovergrace.us. Condolences may be placed and viewed online at neptunesociety.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 23, 2019

Neptune Society - New Orleans

