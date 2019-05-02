|
George Joseph Schellhaas Jr., owner of Moulin Rouge Beauty Salon passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of Sue Carpenter Schellhaas. Survived by step-daughter Anna Bolin and step-son John C. Rogers (Donna). Son of the late Hilda Koelmel Schellhaas and George Joseph Schellhaas Sr. Brother of Sr. Anna Schellhaas, June S. LeBoeuf (the late Carl), Betty S. Maumus (the late Oscar), Donald Schellhaas (the late Leonor), Robert Schellhaas (Natalie) and the late Hilda S. Babin (the late Morris), Catherine Schellhaas and Rose Mary Schellhaas. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Burial service at Greenwood Cemetery. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019