On March 9, 2019, George Larry O'Berry, a lifelong resident of Hickory, Louisiana entered into eternal rest at the age of 61 with his loving family by his side. He was born March 27, 1957 to Howard O'Berry and Thelma Singletary O'Berry. On the 21st of May 1976 he married the love of his life Martha Thomas. Larry was a dedicated husband, daddy, paw paw, brother and friend who loved his family and friends. On March 16, 1981 he was born again unto the Lord. Following his salvation he became a member of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church where he had served as Church Clerk for the past 24 years. He was a man best remembered for his love of the Lord, his family, friends, hunting, and fishing. For the past 40 years he was an active member of Mossy Hill Hunting Club. He held a seat on the board for Mossy Hill for 19 years and was currently serving as secretary and treasurer. Larry also enjoyed serving as a board member for Washington St. Tammany Electric, he also served on the 7th District Recreation Board for several years. Mr. Larry is survived by his wife of 43 years Martha Thomas O'Berry, his daughters whom he adored dearly Victoria O'Berry Williams (Danny Jr.) and Janice Lynette O'Berry, 6 grandchildren that were the light of his life Beaux Anglin, Emily Williams, Allison Williams, Clay Anglin, Abigail Williams, Danny Williams III, and his siblings Joyce A Coon, Jimmie A O'Berry, and Glynn E O'Berry. He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Thelma O'Berry, his brother Wesley O'Berry, and two grandchildren Matthew and Aubrey Williams. He will be deeply missed. The family would like to invite everyone to attend the visitation on Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 6 pm to 9 pm, and again on Wednesday March 13, 2019 from 9 am until Funeral Service time at 11 am from the chapel of D.T. Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, LA 70452. Interment to follow at Audubon Cemetery in Pearl River, LA. Brother Dave Rutherford and Neil Davis to be officiating.

Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019

