A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. He was born January 24, 1947 in Moselle, Ms and was 72 years of age. He was owner and operator of George Thompson Dozer Service in Belle Chase, LA over 40 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and beloved by all! He is survived by wife of 53 years, Diane Thompson; 2 sons, Johnny Ray Thompson and wife Gina and Lawerence Mitchell Thompson, Sr.; grandchildren, Lawerence Logan Thompson and wife Ashley, Koren Thompson, Katie Thompson, Lydia "Marcy" Thompson and fiance Evan, Lawerence Mitchell Thompson, Jr., and Jonathan Thompson; great grandchildren, Levi Thompson, Titus Nunnery, Reese Lambert and Lucas Nunnery; 1 brother, Carl Thompson and wife, JoAnn; special friends Joe Casey and Claude. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Lydia Thompson; 3 sisters, Mary, Rose and Evie; 3 brothers, Travis Thompson, Willie Thompson and Johnny Thompson; Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 10:00 AM until religious services at 12:00 PM Thursday, May 23, 2019. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA . For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 23, 2019