George Michael Kenney died Monday, February 4, 2019, in Beaumont, Texas, at age 48. He was born on November 6, 1970 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James Joseph Kenney, Sr., and Juliette Kenney Etienne (Eugene), his maternal grandparents, Edgar Bogue Saunders, Sr., (Veronica) and his beloved dog, Georgette. He is survived by his parents, James Joseph Kenney, Jr., and Mary Saunders Kenney, his sister, Carol Kenney Begnaud (Edward), his brothers, James Joseph Kenney, III, (Susan), Patrick Joseph Kenney, (Nina), Sean Michael Kenney, (Robin), and Clay Michael Kenney, 13 nieces and nephews, a great niece and 3 great nephews and his sweet dog, Bleaux. George is a graduate of Saint Stanislaus College, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, received an Associate Degree at Pearl River Junior College, Poplarville, Mississippi, and attended Nicholls State University, Thibodaux, Louisiana. Visitation will be held at Greenwood Funeral Home 5100 Canal Boulevard, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70124, on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m.; Interment to follow at Carrollton Cemetery No. 1, 1701 Hillary Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70118. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bridge House, 1160 Camp Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130 or the Humane Society-Southeast Texas, 2050 Spindletop Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77705. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary