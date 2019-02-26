George Otto "G.O." Baehr Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 86. He has joined in heaven his loving wife of 58 years, Aimee Sekinger Baehr and their son, Rodney John Baehr. G.O. leaves behind one son, Christian George Baehr, Sr. (Becky); his precious daughter-in-law, Susan Baehr; his brother-in-law, Calvin P. Sekinger (Darlene); his grandsons, Christian George Baehr, Jr (Lisa) and Rodney John Baehr, Jr. (Lindsay) and his great-grandsons, Cameron Christian Baehr, Payton John Baehr, and Connor Michael Baehr. George will also be missed by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. George "Yogi" Baehr was an Army Veteran who served two tours in the Korean War and retired from the Union Pacific Railroad with 36 years of service. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm. Interment will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery no. 1 in New Orleans. The online guestbook is available is at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary