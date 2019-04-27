Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Prentiss Lusk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Prentiss Lusk passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 70. George was a native of Franklin, Louisiana and a resident of Slidell, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Loyola University and had a distinguished career as a CPA. He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and proudly served as a United States Marine Corporal in Vietnam. George was preceded in death by his wife Sheila Wallace Lusk and his son Zachary L. Lusk. He is survived by two sons, John B. Lusk and Matthew L. Lusk. He is predeceased by his parents, John B. and Thelma Aguillard Lusk, as well as a brother, John Burton Lusk. George will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors to be held on Tuesday, April 30 at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

