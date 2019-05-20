The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for George Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Sims

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Sims Obituary
George Sims age 71. A Native of Terrebonne and Resident of Houma, LA. Passed away May 12, 2019. A private service will be held on Tuesday May 21, 2019. Survived by his brother: Israel (Patricia) Turner) and his extended family, Bridget (Garrett) Vavasseur and John Nevis, JR. Preceded in death by his parents: Leatha Sims and Willie Turner, brothers: Herman and Berwick Sims, grandparents Israel and Martha Turner and Lula Jones and Thomas Sims. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS-TERREBONNE FUNERAL HOME, INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now