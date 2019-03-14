George W. Lawrence Jr., age 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted wife, Linda Bromley Lawrence and his loving family, on March 2, 2019. George was born August 17, 1948. He joins in heaven his parents; George W. Lawrence Sr., and Dorothy Kottemann Lawrence. George served honorably in the U.S. Navy and the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, Linda Bromley Lawrence of 45 years; and his two children; Lynne Lawrence Bordelon (Ben) and Steven George Lawrence (Heidi). His grandchildren; Lucille B. Schmidt, Reece B. Bordelon, Jaxon S. Lawrence and Addison R. Lawrence. His sisters; Gayle Lawrence Dumbleton (Dale), Dianne Lawrence and brother, Kenneth J. Lawrence. George also leaves behind many loving; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. There will be a gathering and celebration of George's life held at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veteran's Memorial Boulevard, Metairie Louisiana, on March 17th, beginning at 4:30 PM. Military Honors will commence in the Chapel at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the St. Tammany Cancer Center. Online condolences can be given at, www.LeitzEaganFuneralHome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary