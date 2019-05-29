Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Dunning Luc. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Georgia Luc peacefully passed away on May 25, 2019 in Austin, Texas. She was 99 years old. She was born October 31, 1919 to John Houston Dunning and Georgiana Rawlins Dunning. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Lawrence. She is survived by her daughters Pat Reid (Walt) of Austin, Texas and Adrienne Miester of New Orleans, Louisiana. She is also survived by her grandchildren Michael Scott Reid (Meike) of Chapel Hill, NC, Michelle Seets (Chris) of Minneapolis, MN, and Randall Miester (Ashley) of New Orleans, Louisiana. She is also survived by her four great-grandchildren Justin Reid, Trevor Seets, Skyler Seets, and Ava Cyr. She was a seventh generation New Orleanian. She appreciated the beauty of her home City and took great delight and pride in introducing many tourists (including the Crowned Prince of Japan) as well as residents to the history, architecture, charm, and pleasures of New Orleans. She loved meeting the tourists from all over the world and kept up with many of them long after the tours. She had a joie de vie and wonderful attitude about everything. She loved everybody and always had a smile and a kind word. Her spirit was sweet, humble, compassionate and filled with joy. She was a member and/or officer of Daughter's of the American Revolution (DAR), Louisiana Colonials, U.S. Daughters of 1812, The Fine Arts Club, Garden Sprouts, Chateau de Notre Dame Guild, Old Ursuline Convent Guild, The Opera Guild, and Freedoms Foundation. She was a recipient of the Order of St. Louis medal. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Longhorn Village Nursing Home for the amazing care and love they gave her. No services will be held. The family asked, in her memory, that you do an act of kindness, to help the less fortunate. Georgia Luc peacefully passed away on May 25, 2019 in Austin, Texas. She was 99 years old. She was born October 31, 1919 to John Houston Dunning and Georgiana Rawlins Dunning. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Lawrence. She is survived by her daughters Pat Reid (Walt) of Austin, Texas and Adrienne Miester of New Orleans, Louisiana. She is also survived by her grandchildren Michael Scott Reid (Meike) of Chapel Hill, NC, Michelle Seets (Chris) of Minneapolis, MN, and Randall Miester (Ashley) of New Orleans, Louisiana. She is also survived by her four great-grandchildren Justin Reid, Trevor Seets, Skyler Seets, and Ava Cyr. She was a seventh generation New Orleanian. She appreciated the beauty of her home City and took great delight and pride in introducing many tourists (including the Crowned Prince of Japan) as well as residents to the history, architecture, charm, and pleasures of New Orleans. She loved meeting the tourists from all over the world and kept up with many of them long after the tours. She had a joie de vie and wonderful attitude about everything. She loved everybody and always had a smile and a kind word. Her spirit was sweet, humble, compassionate and filled with joy. She was a member and/or officer of Daughter's of the American Revolution (DAR), Louisiana Colonials, U.S. Daughters of 1812, The Fine Arts Club, Garden Sprouts, Chateau de Notre Dame Guild, Old Ursuline Convent Guild, The Opera Guild, and Freedoms Foundation. She was a recipient of the Order of St. Louis medal. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Longhorn Village Nursing Home for the amazing care and love they gave her. No services will be held. The family asked, in her memory, that you do an act of kindness, to help the less fortunate. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close