Gerald Andrew Irvin passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of 70 in Slidell, Louisiana. Gerald was a native of Birmingham, Alabama and a resident of Pearl River, Louisiana. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Deborah Picou Irvin and his children, Brian Irvin, Jennifer Parrilla (Christopher), Richard Irvin (Jennifer), and Samantha Irvin. Gerald is the son of W.C. and Prudie Irvin; grandfather of Abigail Parrilla, Clara Parrilla, Carlos Parrilla (Jennifer), Kayla Daire, Chase Daire, Reagan Irvin (Richard), Keira Pierre, Brianna Pierre, Jayden Pierre, and Braydon Irvin (Samantha); and brother of Rebecca Irvin Escude, Patricia Irvin Jermyn (Edward), and Danny Thomas Irvin. He was predeceased by siblings James Ottis Irvin, W.C. Irvin, and Freida Margaret Irvin. Gerald was a graduate of Francis T. Nicholls with the class of 1968 and bravely served as a Radarman in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War on a minesweeper. He was later employed in sales with Charles Chips, Auto-Chlor, Surgical Supplies, and Bridgeford. Gerald was an avid LSU and Saints fan, was known for his personality and quick wit, and was loved by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, May 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Antebellum House located at 430 South Street in Slidell. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 19, 2019