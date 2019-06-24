|
Gerald Bernard Lorio entered into heaven on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 77. Gerald passed away unexpectedly at home due to natural causes. Born March 20, 1942 to the late Joseph F. and Marcelle Ricard Lorio of Hahnville, Louisiana. Cherished husband of Nelwyn Hymel Lorio for over 25 years. Beloved brother of J.F. Lorio (Mary Jo Lorio), Dolores L. Chauffe (the late Roland Chauffe), Marilyn L. Racca (Dr. Ronald Racca). Proud brother in law of LeDaine J. Hymel. Loving uncle of Duane J. Lorio (Patricia), Christi A. deMontluzin (the late King), Deron C. Lorio (Kelly), Dr. Jeff Racca (Eileen), Greg Racca, Dr. Jennifer Racca, Michael Chauffe, Jeanne Louise Chauffe Gratoni (Timothy), Patricia L. Scarborough (Bryant). Gerald didn't have children of his own, but he very admirably adopted the role as a father figure to David Clarkson throughout his life. Funeral services are being held at Holy Family Catholic Church located at 155 Holy Family Lane in Luling. Mass will be at 11:00am on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00am – 11:00am. Interment to follow at St. Charles Mausoleum. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 27, 2019